Bennett Meets with Biden at White House After Delay Due to Afghanistan Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, met with US President Joe Biden for the first time since the former assumed office.

The Friday meeting at the White House took place after the talks were delayed due to Thursday's bombing in Afghanistan.

In remarks at the Oval Office before a closed-door meeting, Biden reiterated America's "unwavering commitment" to the Zionist entity’s security and the "unshakeable partnership between the two sides."

The Afghanistan crisis weighed heavily on the two leaders, with Bennett opening his remarks to the press by offering his sympathies on behalf of the Zionist settlers on the US service members killed during the Daesh-claimed suicide bombing attack outside of the Kabul airport.

Biden said that he "fully supports" replenishing the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome intercepting system that was depleted during 11 days of fighting in May between the occupation entity and the Palestinian resistance.

Biden also said that if diplomacy fails with Iran, then "we're ready to turn to other options."

Iran was expected to top the agenda during their meeting.

"We've developed a comprehensive strategy that we're going to be talking about with two goals," Bennett said. "The first goal is to stop Iran's regional ‘aggression’ and start rolling it back into the box. And the second is to permanently keep Iran away from ever being able to break out the nuclear weapon," the Zionist PM claimed.