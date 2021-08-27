Iran’s Raisi Stresses Fighting Grounds of Corruption

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said people expect the administration to fight against corruption, stressing that all the ministers must try to fight the grounds of corruption in the country.

Speaking on Thursday in the first meeting of the 13th administration, the Iranian president said the people should feel progress and justice in affairs.

“Servants of the people in the administration should make every effort to solve the problems of the people night and day”.

Emphasizing that today the best yardstick for justice is the rule of law, Raisi said, “The rule of law should be considered as a principle and whether the rule of law works with being revolutionary is affirmative.”

Pointing out that there are no deadlocks in the system, which features Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist, the Iranian president confirmed, “We should not get caught up in bureaucracy and administrative complications. People expect the government to fight against corruption”.

He further stated the current situation in the country requires a program and men and women with the will to play a role in changing the status quo and clear the path of progress, according to the website of the Iranian president’s office.

Congratulating the ministers who have won the confidence vote of the members of Parliament with significant votes, Raisi said, “This is a responsibility entrusted to me and you by the people, and thanks to this blessing, it is in the path of solving people’s problems”.

“People expect the government to fight against corruption,” he said, adding that cabinet ministers must try to fight the grounds of corruption so that we do not see a new problem in the country every day, especially in the economic field.”

The Iranian President added, “In the fight against corruption, there should be special sensitivity towards economic areas. In this direction, we have the message of the eight articles stipulated by the Leader in 2001 in fighting corruption”.

Raisi pointed out, “The fight against corruption and rent-seeking is one of the most important issues that I have promised to the people to, so the fight against rent-seeking and corruption must be seriously considered.

“Another important thing that we promised to the people is the construction of one million housing units per year, and I ask the Minister of Roads and Urban Development to look into it with sensitivity and seriousness so that this promise is fulfilled.”

Emphasizing that the administration must be one that fulfils its promises, he underscored that, “The promises we made to the people are not propaganda, and I hope that we will fulfil all our promises by working around the clock.”

Raisi also considered it important to use the experiences and lessons of previous administrations, saying “We should learn from the experiences and lessons of previous administrations in the field of economic issues, and foreign and domestic policy, and use these lessons.”