No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Lebanon Records 1,332 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 1,332 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon recorded 1,332 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

The cases were found among 19,774 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 8 percent.

The report also showed that 453 people were in hospital with the virus, including 220 patients in intensive care and 48 on ventilators.

The new numbers bring the aggregate to 596,854 cases and 8,031 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,697 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,408,763 or 29.5 percent of the eligible population, as well as 13,708 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,162,141 individuals or 24.4 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 1,332 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 1,332 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

2 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Defenseless Palestinians at Front Lines While Heavily Armed “Israelis” Hiding… This is Strength!

Sayyed Nasrallah: Defenseless Palestinians at Front Lines While Heavily Armed “Israelis” Hiding… This is Strength!

15 hours ago
Lebanon Records 1,593 COVID Cases, 5 Deaths

Lebanon Records 1,593 COVID Cases, 5 Deaths

one day ago
Lebanon Records 1,149 New COVID Cases, 5 More Deaths

Lebanon Records 1,149 New COVID Cases, 5 More Deaths

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 27-08-2021 Hour: 12:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot