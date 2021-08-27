- Home
Lebanon Records 1,332 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon recorded 1,332 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.
The cases were found among 19,774 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 8 percent.
The report also showed that 453 people were in hospital with the virus, including 220 patients in intensive care and 48 on ventilators.
The new numbers bring the aggregate to 596,854 cases and 8,031 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 15,697 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,408,763 or 29.5 percent of the eligible population, as well as 13,708 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,162,141 individuals or 24.4 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.
