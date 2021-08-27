No Script

Macron: We Will Do All That We Can to Evacuate Several Hundred More People in Kabul

folder_openEurope... access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking less than an hour after the precarious security situation at Kabul Airport became increasingly risky after two suicide bombings, said that France was still seeking to evacuate hundreds more of its own citizens and Afghan nationals from the country.

“We will do everything we can" to bring to France Afghan citizens and dual nationals who had been in its embassy and are currently outside the perimeter of the airport in 20 buses, Macron said on a visit to Ireland, according to AFP.

"We are talking about several hundred people who are still in danger," he said. "I cannot guarantee you today that we will be able to carry out these operations, because the security situation is not under our control." Indeed, the French president labeled the situation "extremely risky."

Although he did not possess exact details of the casualties on the ground in Afghanistan, Macron maintained that tension was rising and the next few hours would be critical.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said earlier that France would fully end its operation to evacuate French nationals and Afghans in danger from Taliban-controlled Kabul by Friday evening - to be

According to Defense Minister Florence Parly, France has evacuated some 2,700 people via Abu Dhabi since the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15. 

Macron also confirmed that the French ambassador to Kabul, David Martinon, who had been working from the airport, would leave Afghanistan on the final French flight from the city and work from Paris.

"In these security conditions the ambassador will not stay on the territory of Afghanistan," he said.

Afghanistan Taliban france kabulexplosion EmmanuelMacron UnitedStates

