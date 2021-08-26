No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah: Defenseless Palestinians at Front Lines While Heavily Armed “Israelis” Hiding… This is Strength!

folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 4 hours ago
Subtitled by Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah highlighted the strength and bravery of the Palestinian youth in contrast to the cowardly “Israeli” soldiers.

During the memorial ceremony held by Hezbollah to commemorate the one week passing of martyr Hajj Abbas Al-Yatama, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the nation to take note of this incident in Occupied Palestine urging that “this scene should go down in history”.

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine

