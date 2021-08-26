Iran’s New FM Says He Will Pursue “Balanced, Dynamic, Smart Foreign Relations”

By Staff, Agencies

New Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian vowed that his ministry will pursue balanced, dynamic and smart foreign relations based on mutual respect.

In a message posted on Instagram after he won the Parliament’s vote of confidence on Wednesday, Amir Abdollahian said the ministry’s priority will be relations with neighbors and Asian countries.

Following is the full text of message, according to the ministry’s website: