Lebanon Records 1,593 COVID Cases, 5 Deaths
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon recorded 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
The cases were found among 18,972 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 8.1 percent.
The report also showed that 473 people were in hospital with the virus, including 235 patients in intensive care and 46 on ventilators.
The new numbers bring the aggregate to 595,522 cases and 8,024 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 15,533 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,393,066 or 29.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 15,832 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,148,433 individuals or 24.1 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.
